Range
0.8 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
10.5K/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 15
Mkt Cap
168.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.81
P/E
-
Shares
210.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:36PM
Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform. It allows customers to split their purchase into four installments and pay over 6 weeks with only the first payment due at the time of purchase.

Analyst Ratings

Sezzle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sezzle (SEZNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sezzle (OTC: SEZNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sezzle's (SEZNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sezzle.

Q

What is the target price for Sezzle (SEZNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sezzle

Q

Current Stock Price for Sezzle (SEZNL)?

A

The stock price for Sezzle (OTC: SEZNL) is $0.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:43:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sezzle (SEZNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sezzle.

Q

When is Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) reporting earnings?

A

Sezzle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sezzle (SEZNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sezzle.

Q

What sector and industry does Sezzle (SEZNL) operate in?

A

Sezzle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.