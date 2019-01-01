QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Signature Eyewear Inc designs, markets and distributes prescription eyeglass frames and sunwear under brand name licenses. Through its partnerships with Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, and Rough Justice, and the company brings quality products and distinct designs to the optical marketplace.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Signature Eyewear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signature Eyewear (SEYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signature Eyewear (OTCEM: SEYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Signature Eyewear's (SEYE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Signature Eyewear.

Q

What is the target price for Signature Eyewear (SEYE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Signature Eyewear

Q

Current Stock Price for Signature Eyewear (SEYE)?

A

The stock price for Signature Eyewear (OTCEM: SEYE) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:03:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signature Eyewear (SEYE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signature Eyewear.

Q

When is Signature Eyewear (OTCEM:SEYE) reporting earnings?

A

Signature Eyewear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Signature Eyewear (SEYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signature Eyewear.

Q

What sector and industry does Signature Eyewear (SEYE) operate in?

A

Signature Eyewear is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.