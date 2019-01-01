QQQ
STS Evermedia Corp owns patented iris recognition algorithms and produces applications using the human iris as a prime identifier for security and identification purposes. The company consults to primarily U.S. government agencies providing IT, engineering and logistics services. STS also provides exclusive distribution for the parent company.

STS Evermedia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STS Evermedia (SEVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STS Evermedia (OTCEM: SEVM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are STS Evermedia's (SEVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STS Evermedia.

Q

What is the target price for STS Evermedia (SEVM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STS Evermedia

Q

Current Stock Price for STS Evermedia (SEVM)?

A

The stock price for STS Evermedia (OTCEM: SEVM) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Aug 23 2021 13:48:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STS Evermedia (SEVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STS Evermedia.

Q

When is STS Evermedia (OTCEM:SEVM) reporting earnings?

A

STS Evermedia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STS Evermedia (SEVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STS Evermedia.

Q

What sector and industry does STS Evermedia (SEVM) operate in?

A

STS Evermedia is in the sector and industry.