Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sono Group
The latest price target for Sono Group (NASDAQ: SEV) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting SEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.92% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sono Group (NASDAQ: SEV) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Sono Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sono Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sono Group was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sono Group (SEV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Sono Group (SEV) is trading at is $3.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
