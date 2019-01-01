Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SESN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Sesen Bio downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sesen Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sesen Bio was filed on August 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sesen Bio (SESN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Sesen Bio (SESN) is trading at is $0.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
