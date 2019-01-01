ñol

Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest
(ARCA:SESG)
$34.06
0.0197[0.06%]
At close: Sep 14
Day Range33.9 - 34.0652 Wk Range33.89 - 36.03Open / Close34.06 / 33.9Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 10.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price34.97
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest (ARCA:SESG), Dividends

Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest (SESG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest.

Q
What date did I need to own Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest (SESG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest.

Q
How much per share is the next Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest (SESG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest (ARCA:SESG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprott ESG Gold ETF Units of Beneficial Interest.

