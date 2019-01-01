Seiren Co Ltd is a Japan-based fiber manufacturing company. It is a dyeing processor of filament fibers. The company also produces silk, synthetic fibers and textile products used in household interior and apparel. It manufactures industrial materials including automobile interiors such as seats and air bags. The company's segment includes Automotive Interior, High Fashion, Electronics, Environment and Life Materials, Medical and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Automotive Interior segment.