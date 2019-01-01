QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
0.33/1.80%
52 Wk
18.4 - 18.4
Mkt Cap
986.9M
Payout Ratio
24
Open
-
P/E
14.12
EPS
38.48
Shares
53.6M
Outstanding
Seiren Co Ltd is a Japan-based fiber manufacturing company. It is a dyeing processor of filament fibers. The company also produces silk, synthetic fibers and textile products used in household interior and apparel. It manufactures industrial materials including automobile interiors such as seats and air bags. The company's segment includes Automotive Interior, High Fashion, Electronics, Environment and Life Materials, Medical and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Automotive Interior segment.

Seiren Co. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seiren Co. (SERNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seiren Co. (OTCPK: SERNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seiren Co.'s (SERNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seiren Co..

Q

What is the target price for Seiren Co. (SERNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seiren Co.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seiren Co. (SERNF)?

A

The stock price for Seiren Co. (OTCPK: SERNF) is $18.4 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:17:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seiren Co. (SERNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seiren Co..

Q

When is Seiren Co. (OTCPK:SERNF) reporting earnings?

A

Seiren Co. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seiren Co. (SERNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seiren Co..

Q

What sector and industry does Seiren Co. (SERNF) operate in?

A

Seiren Co. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.