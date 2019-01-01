ñol

Superdry
(OTCPK:SEPGY)
1.88
00
Last update: 10:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.88 - 6.61
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap154.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Superdry (OTC:SEPGY), Dividends

Superdry issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Superdry generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

Dec 20, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Superdry Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Superdry (SEPGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superdry. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 24, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Superdry (SEPGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superdry (SEPGY). The last dividend payout was on January 24, 2020 and was $0.26

Q
How much per share is the next Superdry (SEPGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superdry (SEPGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.26 on January 24, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGY)?
A

Superdry has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Superdry (SEPGY) was $0.26 and was paid out next on January 24, 2020.

