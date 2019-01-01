Superdry PLC engaged in designing clothing and accessories and selling through multiple routes to market including Retail, Wholesale and online. The company's business segments include Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment comprises the operation of UK and Republic of Ireland stores, concessions and internet sites and Wholesale segment comprises the design and ownership of brands, and wholesale distribution of own brand products worldwide and the operation of European stores. Its Wholesale segment generates most of the revenue for the company.