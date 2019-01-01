QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Superdry PLC engaged in designing clothing and accessories and selling through multiple routes to market including Retail, Wholesale and online. The company's business segments include Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment comprises the operation of UK and Republic of Ireland stores, concessions and internet sites and Wholesale segment comprises the design and ownership of brands, and wholesale distribution of own brand products worldwide and the operation of European stores. Its Wholesale segment generates most of the revenue for the company.

Superdry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Superdry (SEPGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Superdry (OTCPK: SEPGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Superdry's (SEPGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Superdry.

Q

What is the target price for Superdry (SEPGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Superdry

Q

Current Stock Price for Superdry (SEPGY)?

A

The stock price for Superdry (OTCPK: SEPGY) is $2.695 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Superdry (SEPGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2019.

Q

When is Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGY) reporting earnings?

A

Superdry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Superdry (SEPGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Superdry.

Q

What sector and industry does Superdry (SEPGY) operate in?

A

Superdry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.