|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Superdry (OTCPK: SEPGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Superdry.
There is no analysis for Superdry
The stock price for Superdry (OTCPK: SEPGY) is $2.695 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2019.
Superdry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Superdry.
Superdry is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.