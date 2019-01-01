Seino Holdings Co Ltd is a group of companies carrying out most of its operations through the Transportation segment. It utilizes lorries, airways, and waterways for the delivery of small commercial cargo and freight forwarding. Its secondary business segments include Automobile Sales, Merchandise Sales such as fuel and paper and Real Estate Leasing. Furthermore, it is involved in miscellaneous businesses such as advertising agencies, the operation of taxis and building construction. Seino Holdings collaborates with its subsidiaries and conducts the bulk of its business in Japan and to a lesser extent on foreign land.