There is no Press for this Ticker
Seino Holdings Co Ltd is a group of companies carrying out most of its operations through the Transportation segment. It utilizes lorries, airways, and waterways for the delivery of small commercial cargo and freight forwarding. Its secondary business segments include Automobile Sales, Merchandise Sales such as fuel and paper and Real Estate Leasing. Furthermore, it is involved in miscellaneous businesses such as advertising agencies, the operation of taxis and building construction. Seino Holdings collaborates with its subsidiaries and conducts the bulk of its business in Japan and to a lesser extent on foreign land.

Seino Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seino Holdings Co (OTCPK: SEOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seino Holdings Co's (SEOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seino Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seino Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF)?

A

The stock price for Seino Holdings Co (OTCPK: SEOTF) is $11.78 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 16:56:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seino Holdings Co.

Q

When is Seino Holdings Co (OTCPK:SEOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Seino Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seino Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Seino Holdings Co (SEOTF) operate in?

A

Seino Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.