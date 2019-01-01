ñol

Stora Enso
(OTCPK:SEOJF)
19.0262
00
Last update: 2:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.43 - 21.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 788.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 11.9K
Mkt Cap15B
P/E9.87
50d Avg. Price19.03
Div / Yield0.61/3.18%
Payout Ratio30.73
EPS0.37
Total Float-

Stora Enso (OTC:SEOJF), Key Statistics

Stora Enso (OTC: SEOJF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
18B
Trailing P/E
9.87
Forward P/E
12.69
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.3
Price / Book (mrq)
1.3
Price / EBITDA
6.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.33
Earnings Yield
10.1%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.36
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.6
Tangible Book value per share
13.67
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.2B
Total Assets
18.9B
Total Liabilities
8.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.58
Gross Margin
54.43%
Net Margin
22.66%
EBIT Margin
31.19%
EBITDA Margin
31.52%
Operating Margin
26.48%