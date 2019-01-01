ñol

Senseonics Holdings
(AMEX:SENS)
1.1797
0.0297[2.58%]
Day High/Low1.13 - 1.18
52 Week High/Low0.77 - 4.58
Open / Close1.14 / -
Float / Outstanding454.3M / 463.3M
Vol / Avg.852K / 5.6M
Mkt Cap546.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float454.3M

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS), Key Statistics

Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
455.3M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
19.16
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
41.69
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
10.65
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.74
Earnings Yield
-6.09%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-0.19
Tangible Book value per share
-0.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
277.6M
Total Assets
188.1M
Total Liabilities
277.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
21.24%
Net Margin
3495.28%
EBIT Margin
3676.42%
EBITDA Margin
3687.02%
Operating Margin
-611.04%