Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
414M
Outstanding
Sensera Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of specialized microsensors and microfabricated components for healthcare, industrial, defence and aerospace markets. Its only reportable segments being MicroDevices which designs and manufacture micro-fabricated component.

Sensera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sensera (SENFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sensera (OTCEM: SENFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sensera's (SENFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sensera.

Q

What is the target price for Sensera (SENFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sensera

Q

Current Stock Price for Sensera (SENFF)?

A

The stock price for Sensera (OTCEM: SENFF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 19:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sensera (SENFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sensera.

Q

When is Sensera (OTCEM:SENFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sensera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sensera (SENFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sensera.

Q

What sector and industry does Sensera (SENFF) operate in?

A

Sensera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.