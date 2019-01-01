|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sensera (OTCEM: SENFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sensera.
There is no analysis for Sensera
The stock price for Sensera (OTCEM: SENFF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 19:19:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sensera.
Sensera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sensera.
Sensera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.