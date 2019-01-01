QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Seneca Foods Corp is a US-based company which acts as a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. Its product offerings include canned, frozen and bottled produce and snack chips. The company manages its business through three segments being a Primary segment and Secondary segment and The packaging and sale of snack products segment. Its Primary segment is involved in the packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables. The Secondary segment is engaged in the packaging and sale of food products. It generates maximum revenue from Canned vegetables followed by Green Giant; Prepared foods and Frozen.

Seneca Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seneca Foods (SENEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seneca Foods (OTCPK: SENEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seneca Foods's (SENEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seneca Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Seneca Foods (SENEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seneca Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Seneca Foods (SENEL)?

A

The stock price for Seneca Foods (OTCPK: SENEL) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seneca Foods (SENEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seneca Foods.

Q

When is Seneca Foods (OTCPK:SENEL) reporting earnings?

A

Seneca Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seneca Foods (SENEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seneca Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Seneca Foods (SENEL) operate in?

A

Seneca Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.