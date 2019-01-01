ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Siemens Healthineers
(OTCPK:SEMHF)
60.115
00
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low54.08 - 77.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.7K
Mkt Cap67.5B
P/E33.02
50d Avg. Price57.6
Div / Yield0.97/1.61%
Payout Ratio50.3
EPS0.52
Total Float-

Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF), Key Statistics

Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SEMHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
65.7B
Trailing P/E
33.02
Forward P/E
22.99
PE Ratio (TTM)
33.16
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.03
Price / Book (mrq)
3.7
Price / EBITDA
15.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.6
Earnings Yield
3.02%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.17
Tangible Book value per share
-8.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
27.1B
Total Assets
44B
Total Liabilities
27.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.31
Gross Margin
37.34%
Net Margin
10.6%
EBIT Margin
14.25%
EBITDA Margin
20.75%
Operating Margin
13.94%