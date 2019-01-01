QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
75.9K/56.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
136.7M
Outstanding
Secova Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada. The company is focused on the development of Duvay-Chenier property, and Eagle River project.

Secova Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Secova Metals (SEKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Secova Metals (OTCPK: SEKZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Secova Metals's (SEKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Secova Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Secova Metals (SEKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Secova Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Secova Metals (SEKZF)?

A

The stock price for Secova Metals (OTCPK: SEKZF) is $0.0584 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:58:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Secova Metals (SEKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Secova Metals.

Q

When is Secova Metals (OTCPK:SEKZF) reporting earnings?

A

Secova Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Secova Metals (SEKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Secova Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Secova Metals (SEKZF) operate in?

A

Secova Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.