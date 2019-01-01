QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seilon Inc operates as a holding company. The company is engaged in designing, installing and supporting electro-luminescent technologies for residential and commercial usage. The company creates EL systems that convert regular posters and banners into animated displays. It offers outdoor advertising, interior decoration, artwork integration, and state-of-the-art studio.

Seilon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seilon (SEIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seilon (OTCEM: SEIL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seilon's (SEIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seilon.

Q

What is the target price for Seilon (SEIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seilon

Q

Current Stock Price for Seilon (SEIL)?

A

The stock price for Seilon (OTCEM: SEIL) is $0.002 last updated Mon May 24 2021 18:37:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seilon (SEIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seilon.

Q

When is Seilon (OTCEM:SEIL) reporting earnings?

A

Seilon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seilon (SEIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seilon.

Q

What sector and industry does Seilon (SEIL) operate in?

A

Seilon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.