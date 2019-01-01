ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Semperit AG
(OTCPK:SEIGY)
5.52
00
Last update: 2:33PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.52 - 11.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 82.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap454.3M
P/E2.38
50d Avg. Price5.52
Div / Yield0.4/7.17%
Payout Ratio17.25
EPS0.19
Total Float-

Semperit AG (OTC:SEIGY), Key Statistics

Semperit AG (OTC: SEIGY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
302M
Trailing P/E
2.38
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.39
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.37
Price / Book (mrq)
0.75
Price / EBITDA
1.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.05
Earnings Yield
41.85%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.31
Tangible Book value per share
7.2
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
435.2M
Total Assets
996.7M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.82
Gross Margin
46.05%
Net Margin
5.59%
EBIT Margin
7.93%
EBITDA Margin
12.56%
Operating Margin
8.59%