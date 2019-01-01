QQQ
Seibu Holdings Inc is a holding company based in Japan. The company and its subsidiaries operate in urban transportation and regional, hotel and leisure, real estate, construction, Hawaii business and other businesses segments. The activities of these segments encompass railway and bus operations from Seibu Railway and Seibu bus, operations of resort hotels, golf courses, ski resorts and leisure facilities, leasing business, insurance agency, asset management, construction business, the operation of Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, passenger rail services, bus, and taxi services.

Seibu Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seibu Holdings (SEIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seibu Holdings (OTCPK: SEIBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seibu Holdings's (SEIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seibu Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Seibu Holdings (SEIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seibu Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Seibu Holdings (SEIBF)?

A

The stock price for Seibu Holdings (OTCPK: SEIBF) is $11.37 last updated Wed Feb 10 2021 15:39:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seibu Holdings (SEIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seibu Holdings.

Q

When is Seibu Holdings (OTCPK:SEIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Seibu Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seibu Holdings (SEIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seibu Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Seibu Holdings (SEIBF) operate in?

A

Seibu Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.