Seibu Holdings Inc is a holding company based in Japan. The company and its subsidiaries operate in urban transportation and regional, hotel and leisure, real estate, construction, Hawaii business and other businesses segments. The activities of these segments encompass railway and bus operations from Seibu Railway and Seibu bus, operations of resort hotels, golf courses, ski resorts and leisure facilities, leasing business, insurance agency, asset management, construction business, the operation of Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, passenger rail services, bus, and taxi services.