Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd is a supplier of upstream and downstream solar energy services. It is involved in the manufacturing of, trading of and provision of processing services for monocrystalline silicon solar ingots, the manufacturing, and trading of monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the manufacturing and trading of photovoltaic modules, and the construction and operation of photovoltaic power plants. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the manufacturing and trading of photovoltaic modules. It mainly operates in Mainland China, Japan, Taiwan, Europe, America, and other Asian regions.