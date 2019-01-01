ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Paratus Energy Services
(OTCGM:SEDRF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Paratus Energy Services (OTC:SEDRF), Quotes and News Summary

Paratus Energy Services (OTC: SEDRF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services

Paratus Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Paratus Energy Services (OTCGM: SEDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Paratus Energy Services's (SEDRF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Paratus Energy Services.

Q
What is the target price for Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Paratus Energy Services

Q
Current Stock Price for Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF)?
A

The stock price for Paratus Energy Services (OTCGM: SEDRF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paratus Energy Services.

Q
When is Paratus Energy Services (OTCGM:SEDRF) reporting earnings?
A

Paratus Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Paratus Energy Services.

Q
What sector and industry does Paratus Energy Services (SEDRF) operate in?
A

Paratus Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.