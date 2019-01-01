ñol

SolarEdge Technologies
(NASDAQ:SEDG)
Why is it moving?
SolarEdge Technologies shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $334 price target.
291.30
18.82[6.91%]
Last update: 10:15AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low279.33 - 289.75
52 Week High/Low200.86 - 389.71
Open / Close280.07 / -
Float / Outstanding55M / 55.4M
Vol / Avg.214.3K / 1M
Mkt Cap16.1B
P/E87.61
50d Avg. Price278
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.62
Total Float55M

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), Key Statistics

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.7B
Trailing P/E
87.61
Forward P/E
41.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
78.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.64
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.9
Price / Book (mrq)
7.51
Price / EBITDA
62.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
60.38
Earnings Yield
1.14%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.13
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
36.3
Tangible Book value per share
33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.7B
Total Assets
3.7B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.1
Gross Margin
27.32%
Net Margin
5.06%
EBIT Margin
7.76%
EBITDA Margin
9.54%
Operating Margin
7.76%