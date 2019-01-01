Seche Environnement (OTC:SECVY), Dividends

Seche Environnement issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Seche Environnement generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement (SECVY). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2012 and was $0.21
There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement (SECVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2012
Seche Environnement has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Seche Environnement (SECVY) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 29, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.