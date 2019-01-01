ñol

Seche Environnement
(OTCPK:SECVY)
16.05
00
Last update: 3:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.1 - 16.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 39M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap626.2M
P/E20.46
50d Avg. Price16.35
Div / Yield0.23/1.40%
Payout Ratio25.97
EPS-
Total Float-

Seche Environnement (OTC:SECVY), Dividends

Seche Environnement issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Seche Environnement generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 8, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Seche Environnement Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Seche Environnement (SECVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Seche Environnement (SECVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement (SECVY). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2012 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Seche Environnement (SECVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seche Environnement (SECVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Seche Environnement (OTCPK:SECVY)?
A

Seche Environnement has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Seche Environnement (SECVY) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 29, 2012.

