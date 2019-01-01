QQQ
Range
1.87 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/4.9K
Div / Yield
0.09/5.04%
52 Wk
1.87 - 2.49
Mkt Cap
37.1M
Payout Ratio
400
Open
1.87
P/E
79.59
EPS
-0.02
Shares
19.9M
Outstanding
SSC Security Services Corp is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company is no longer offering agriculture streaming contracts but continues to provide services to existing clients until their contracts with the company mature.

SSC Security Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSC Security Services (SECUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSC Security Services (OTCQX: SECUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SSC Security Services's (SECUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSC Security Services.

Q

What is the target price for SSC Security Services (SECUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSC Security Services

Q

Current Stock Price for SSC Security Services (SECUF)?

A

The stock price for SSC Security Services (OTCQX: SECUF) is $1.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:40:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSC Security Services (SECUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSC Security Services.

Q

When is SSC Security Services (OTCQX:SECUF) reporting earnings?

A

SSC Security Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSC Security Services (SECUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSC Security Services.

Q

What sector and industry does SSC Security Services (SECUF) operate in?

A

SSC Security Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.