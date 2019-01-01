QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
124.32
Shares
4.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SEC CARBON Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products. It offers SK-B graphitized cathode blocks for aluminum smelting; graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces for steelmaking; and carbon and graphite specialties and materials for use in the semiconductor, aerospace, chemical, electrochemistry, machine, and metallurgy industries. The company also provides the fine powder that is used in various industries, such as paint, sliding materials, metallurgic uses, and batteries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SEC CARBON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SEC CARBON (SECNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SEC CARBON (OTCPK: SECNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SEC CARBON's (SECNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SEC CARBON.

Q

What is the target price for SEC CARBON (SECNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SEC CARBON

Q

Current Stock Price for SEC CARBON (SECNF)?

A

The stock price for SEC CARBON (OTCPK: SECNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SEC CARBON (SECNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SEC CARBON.

Q

When is SEC CARBON (OTCPK:SECNF) reporting earnings?

A

SEC CARBON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SEC CARBON (SECNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SEC CARBON.

Q

What sector and industry does SEC CARBON (SECNF) operate in?

A

SEC CARBON is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.