SEC CARBON Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products. It offers SK-B graphitized cathode blocks for aluminum smelting; graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces for steelmaking; and carbon and graphite specialties and materials for use in the semiconductor, aerospace, chemical, electrochemistry, machine, and metallurgy industries. The company also provides the fine powder that is used in various industries, such as paint, sliding materials, metallurgic uses, and batteries.