Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3
Mkt Cap
305.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.39
EPS
-0.03
Shares
305.8K
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Sector 10 Inc is engaged in developing and marketing pre-deployed emergency and disaster response equipment and related support services. It markets the Mobile Response Units and Stationary Response Units products and the PLX-3D technology.


Sector 10 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sector 10 (SECI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sector 10 (OTCPK: SECI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sector 10's (SECI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sector 10.

Q

What is the target price for Sector 10 (SECI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sector 10

Q

Current Stock Price for Sector 10 (SECI)?

A

The stock price for Sector 10 (OTCPK: SECI) is $1 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:09:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sector 10 (SECI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sector 10.

Q

When is Sector 10 (OTCPK:SECI) reporting earnings?

A

Sector 10 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sector 10 (SECI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sector 10.

Q

What sector and industry does Sector 10 (SECI) operate in?

A

Sector 10 is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.