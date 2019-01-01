ñol

Smart Employee Benefits
(OTCQB:SEBFF)
0.1106
00
Last update: 3:15PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 171.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 43.8K
Mkt Cap18.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Smart Employee Benefits (OTC:SEBFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits

No Data

Smart Employee Benefits Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF)?
A

There is no price target for Smart Employee Benefits

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF)?
A

There is no analyst for Smart Employee Benefits

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Smart Employee Benefits

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Smart Employee Benefits

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.