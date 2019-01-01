QQQ
Smart Employee Benefits Inc is a Canadian technology company providing software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing, software solutions, and professional services for corporate and government clients. The company's business segments are Benefits and Technology. Its Benefits segment provides software, solutions, services, and products focused on managing group benefit and wellness solutions and healthcare claims processing environments for corporate and government clients. The Technology segment provides solutions in the areas of supply change management, integration, and energy, as well as training and resource provisioning. It earns most of its revenue from the Technology segment.

Smart Employee Benefits Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Employee Benefits (OTCQB: SEBFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Smart Employee Benefits's (SEBFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Employee Benefits.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Employee Benefits

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF)?

A

The stock price for Smart Employee Benefits (OTCQB: SEBFF) is $0.15505 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:13:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Employee Benefits.

Q

When is Smart Employee Benefits (OTCQB:SEBFF) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Employee Benefits does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Employee Benefits.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Employee Benefits (SEBFF) operate in?

A

Smart Employee Benefits is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.