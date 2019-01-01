Smart Employee Benefits Inc is a Canadian technology company providing software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing, software solutions, and professional services for corporate and government clients. The company's business segments are Benefits and Technology. Its Benefits segment provides software, solutions, services, and products focused on managing group benefit and wellness solutions and healthcare claims processing environments for corporate and government clients. The Technology segment provides solutions in the areas of supply change management, integration, and energy, as well as training and resource provisioning. It earns most of its revenue from the Technology segment.