Southeastern Banking
(OTCPK:SEBC)
22.00
00
Last update: 10:54AM
15 minutes delayed

Southeastern Banking (OTC:SEBC), Dividends

Southeastern Banking issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Southeastern Banking generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 26, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Southeastern Banking Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Southeastern Banking (SEBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southeastern Banking. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 9, 2010.

Q
What date did I need to own Southeastern Banking (SEBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southeastern Banking (SEBC). The last dividend payout was on June 9, 2010 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Southeastern Banking (SEBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southeastern Banking (SEBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 9, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Southeastern Banking (OTCPK:SEBC)?
A

Southeastern Banking has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Southeastern Banking (SEBC) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 9, 2010.

