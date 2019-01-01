ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Seaboard
(AMEX:SEB)
4195.00
1.47[0.04%]
At close: Jun 1
4193.53
-1.4700[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3577.79 - 4400
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding257.8K / 1.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E9.85
50d Avg. Price4071.94
Div / Yield9/0.21%
Payout Ratio2.11
EPS89.28
Total Float257.8K

Seaboard (AMEX:SEB), Dividends

Seaboard issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Seaboard generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.22%

Annual Dividend

$9.0

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Seaboard Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Seaboard (SEB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seaboard. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.25 on May 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Seaboard (SEB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seaboard (SEB). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $2.25

Q
How much per share is the next Seaboard (SEB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seaboard (SEB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.25 on May 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Seaboard (AMEX:SEB)?
A

Seaboard has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Seaboard (SEB) was $2.25 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.