QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.5 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
105.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shengda Network Technology Inc operates as an online supermarket store. The store offers electronics, electrical products, clothing, toys, footwear, body care products, accessories, home appliances, books, car supplies, and other products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shengda Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shengda Network (SDWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shengda Network (OTCPK: SDWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shengda Network's (SDWL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shengda Network.

Q

What is the target price for Shengda Network (SDWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shengda Network

Q

Current Stock Price for Shengda Network (SDWL)?

A

The stock price for Shengda Network (OTCPK: SDWL) is $7.5001 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 17:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shengda Network (SDWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shengda Network.

Q

When is Shengda Network (OTCPK:SDWL) reporting earnings?

A

Shengda Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shengda Network (SDWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shengda Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Shengda Network (SDWL) operate in?

A

Shengda Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.