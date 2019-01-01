|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shengda Network (OTCPK: SDWL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shengda Network.
There is no analysis for Shengda Network
The stock price for Shengda Network (OTCPK: SDWL) is $7.5001 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 17:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shengda Network.
Shengda Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Shengda Network.
Shengda Network is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.