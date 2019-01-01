ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Stroud Resources
(OTCPK:SDURF)
0.3087
00
Last update: 12:19PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.9K
Mkt Cap15.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Stroud Resources (OTC:SDURF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Stroud Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$14.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Stroud Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Stroud Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Stroud Resources (OTCPK:SDURF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Stroud Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Stroud Resources (OTCPK:SDURF)?
A

There are no earnings for Stroud Resources

Q
What were Stroud Resources’s (OTCPK:SDURF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Stroud Resources

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.