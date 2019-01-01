QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.73
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Stroud Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with an exploration portfolio in Canada and Mexico. The company holds its interest in its Mexican properties through its wholly-owned subsidiary, which holds prospecting and exploration permits for the properties. It operates in two segments; Mineral exploration and Oil & gas exploration and development. Some of its projects are Santo Domingo, Hislop, Leckie, and other Oil and Gas Interests.

Analyst Ratings

Stroud Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stroud Resources (SDURF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stroud Resources (OTCPK: SDURF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stroud Resources's (SDURF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stroud Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Stroud Resources (SDURF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stroud Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Stroud Resources (SDURF)?

A

The stock price for Stroud Resources (OTCPK: SDURF) is $0.2003 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:27:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stroud Resources (SDURF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stroud Resources.

Q

When is Stroud Resources (OTCPK:SDURF) reporting earnings?

A

Stroud Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stroud Resources (SDURF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stroud Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Stroud Resources (SDURF) operate in?

A

Stroud Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.