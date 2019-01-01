QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
9.1K/13.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/19.42%
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
3.9M
Payout Ratio
7.56
Open
0.14
P/E
0.75
EPS
0.18
Shares
28M
Outstanding
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is a statutory trust which holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. The royalty interests entitle the Trust to receive most of the proceeds from the sale of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

SandRidge Mississippian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SandRidge Mississippian (OTCEM: SDTTU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SandRidge Mississippian's (SDTTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SandRidge Mississippian.

Q

What is the target price for SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SandRidge Mississippian

Q

Current Stock Price for SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU)?

A

The stock price for SandRidge Mississippian (OTCEM: SDTTU) is $0.1375 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SandRidge Mississippian.

Q

When is SandRidge Mississippian (OTCEM:SDTTU) reporting earnings?

A

SandRidge Mississippian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SandRidge Mississippian.

Q

What sector and industry does SandRidge Mississippian (SDTTU) operate in?

A

SandRidge Mississippian is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.