QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/217.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.8
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seadrill Ltd provides drilling and well services to the offshore industry. The company has three reportable segments. Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. Its Jack-up rigs segment relates to operations in harsh and benign environments. Harsh environment rigs segment include both semi-submersibles and jack-ups. It generates maximum revenue from the Floaters segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Norway and also has a presence in Nigeria, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United States, Angola, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seadrill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seadrill (SDRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seadrill (OTCPK: SDRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seadrill's (SDRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seadrill.

Q

What is the target price for Seadrill (SDRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seadrill

Q

Current Stock Price for Seadrill (SDRLF)?

A

The stock price for Seadrill (OTCPK: SDRLF) is $0.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seadrill (SDRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seadrill.

Q

When is Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Seadrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seadrill (SDRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seadrill.

Q

What sector and industry does Seadrill (SDRLF) operate in?

A

Seadrill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.