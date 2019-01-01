Seadrill Ltd provides drilling and well services to the offshore industry. The company has three reportable segments. Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. Its Jack-up rigs segment relates to operations in harsh and benign environments. Harsh environment rigs segment include both semi-submersibles and jack-ups. It generates maximum revenue from the Floaters segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Norway and also has a presence in Nigeria, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United States, Angola, and Other countries.