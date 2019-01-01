|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seadrill (OTCPK: SDRLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Seadrill.
There is no analysis for Seadrill
The stock price for Seadrill (OTCPK: SDRLF) is $0.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Seadrill.
Seadrill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Seadrill.
Seadrill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.