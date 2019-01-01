QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sidney Resources Corp mineral exploration and development company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold and silver properties. It is currently focused on the development and production of three patented claims and five unpatented claims located in the Warren Mine District of Idaho.

Sidney Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sidney Resources (SDRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sidney Resources (OTCPK: SDRC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sidney Resources's (SDRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sidney Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sidney Resources (SDRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sidney Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sidney Resources (SDRC)?

A

The stock price for Sidney Resources (OTCPK: SDRC) is $0.2098 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sidney Resources (SDRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sidney Resources.

Q

When is Sidney Resources (OTCPK:SDRC) reporting earnings?

A

Sidney Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sidney Resources (SDRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sidney Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sidney Resources (SDRC) operate in?

A

Sidney Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.