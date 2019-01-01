ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Superior Drilling Prods
(AMEX:SDPI)
1.1222
0.0421[3.90%]
Last update: 10:24AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.08 - 1.14
52 Week High/Low0.65 - 2.38
Open / Close1.09 / -
Float / Outstanding14.2M / 28.2M
Vol / Avg.152.9K / 671.7K
Mkt Cap31.7M
P/E36
50d Avg. Price1.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float14.2M

Superior Drilling Prods (AMEX:SDPI), Dividends

Superior Drilling Prods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Superior Drilling Prods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Superior Drilling Prods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Superior Drilling Prods (SDPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Drilling Prods.

Q
What date did I need to own Superior Drilling Prods (SDPI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Drilling Prods.

Q
How much per share is the next Superior Drilling Prods (SDPI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Drilling Prods.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Superior Drilling Prods (AMEX:SDPI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Superior Drilling Prods.

Browse dividends on all stocks.