ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
(OTCPK:SDMHF)
350.49
00
Last update: 3:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low282.5 - 653
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 92.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap32.3B
P/E53.6
50d Avg. Price333.68
Div / Yield1.39/0.40%
Payout Ratio20.76
EPS2.93
Total Float-

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTC:SDMHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sartorius Stedim Biotech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$862.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sartorius Stedim Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK:SDMHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK:SDMHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Q
What were Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (OTCPK:SDMHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.