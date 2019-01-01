ñol

Global Internet of People
(NASDAQ:SDH)
1.9997
00
Last update: 3:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.05 - 4.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 104.3K
Mkt Cap49M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float11.4M

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH), Dividends

Global Internet of People issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Internet of People generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Global Internet of People Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Internet of People (SDH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Internet of People.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Internet of People (SDH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Internet of People.

Q
How much per share is the next Global Internet of People (SDH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Internet of People.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Internet of People.

