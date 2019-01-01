ñol

Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF
(ARCA:SDGS)
$19.52
0.2669[1.39%]
Last update: 12:28PM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range19.25 - 19.54Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 26KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price19.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (ARCA:SDGS), Quotes and News Summary

Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (ARCA: SDGS)

Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (SDGS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (ARCA: SDGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF's (SDGS) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (SDGS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (SDGS)?
A

The stock price for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (ARCA: SDGS) is $19.52 last updated September 13, 2022, 4:28 PM UTC.

Q
Does Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (SDGS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF.

Q
When is Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (ARCA:SDGS) reporting earnings?
A

Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF (SDGS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Tidal ETF Trust Newday Sustainable Development Equity ETF.