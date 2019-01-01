QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
SSNB Inc is a bank holding company owning or controlling one or more banks. It primarily offers personal banking and business banking products. It offers checking, saving, certificates of deposits, lending , mobile banking, ATM services and various other product and services.

SSNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSNB (SDGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSNB (OTC: SDGB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SSNB's (SDGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSNB.

Q

What is the target price for SSNB (SDGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSNB

Q

Current Stock Price for SSNB (SDGB)?

A

The stock price for SSNB (OTC: SDGB) is $61.25 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 15:34:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSNB (SDGB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2015.

Q

When is SSNB (OTC:SDGB) reporting earnings?

A

SSNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSNB (SDGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSNB.

Q

What sector and industry does SSNB (SDGB) operate in?

A

SSNB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.