There is no Press for this Ticker
Sociedad Minera El Brocal SAA is a mining company, dedicated to the extraction, concentration, and commercialization of polymetallic minerals. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. The group exploits two contiguous mines: North Tajo, an open pit operation that produces silver, leads and zinc minerals; and Marcapunta-Norte, an underground mine producing copper minerals. The company carries out its operations at the Colquijirca Mining Units and the Huaraucaca Concentrator Plan located in the district of Tinyahuarco, Peru. Geographically sales of the firm can be seen amplifying in the market of Peru, Asia, and Africa.

Sociedad Minera El Brocal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sociedad Minera El Brocal (OTCEM: SDDMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sociedad Minera El Brocal's (SDDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sociedad Minera El Brocal.

Q

What is the target price for Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sociedad Minera El Brocal

Q

Current Stock Price for Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF)?

A

The stock price for Sociedad Minera El Brocal (OTCEM: SDDMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sociedad Minera El Brocal.

Q

When is Sociedad Minera El Brocal (OTCEM:SDDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sociedad Minera El Brocal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sociedad Minera El Brocal.

Q

What sector and industry does Sociedad Minera El Brocal (SDDMF) operate in?

A

Sociedad Minera El Brocal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.