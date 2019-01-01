Sociedad Minera El Brocal SAA is a mining company, dedicated to the extraction, concentration, and commercialization of polymetallic minerals. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. The group exploits two contiguous mines: North Tajo, an open pit operation that produces silver, leads and zinc minerals; and Marcapunta-Norte, an underground mine producing copper minerals. The company carries out its operations at the Colquijirca Mining Units and the Huaraucaca Concentrator Plan located in the district of Tinyahuarco, Peru. Geographically sales of the firm can be seen amplifying in the market of Peru, Asia, and Africa.