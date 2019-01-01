SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?