SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd
(OTCPK:SDCKF)
0[0.00%]
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 150.000Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.540 - 5.020

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd Stock (OTC:SDCKF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SODICK CO LTD by Sodick Co Ltd's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

7.3K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved