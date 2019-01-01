ñol

Security Bancorp
(OTCPK:SCYT)
67.50
00
Last update: 2:19PM
15 minutes delayed

Security Bancorp (OTC:SCYT), Dividends

Security Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Security Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.48%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Security Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Security Bancorp (SCYT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Security Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on July 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Security Bancorp (SCYT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Security Bancorp ($SCYT) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Security Bancorp (SCYT) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Security Bancorp (SCYT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Security Bancorp (SCYT) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $1.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for Security Bancorp (OTCPK:SCYT)?
A

Security Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Security Bancorp (SCYT) was $1.00 and was paid out next on July 1, 2022.

