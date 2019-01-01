QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.91 - 9.95
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/94.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.66 - 11.34
Mkt Cap
94.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.93
P/E
14.86
EPS
0.14
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
SCVX Corp is a blank check company.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.140
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SCVX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCVX (SCVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCVX (NYSE: SCVX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCVX's (SCVX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCVX.

Q

What is the target price for SCVX (SCVX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCVX

Q

Current Stock Price for SCVX (SCVX)?

A

The stock price for SCVX (NYSE: SCVX) is $9.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCVX (SCVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCVX.

Q

When is SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) reporting earnings?

A

SCVX’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.

Q

Is SCVX (SCVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCVX.

Q

What sector and industry does SCVX (SCVX) operate in?

A

SCVX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.