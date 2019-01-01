|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SCVX (NYSE: SCVX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SCVX.
There is no analysis for SCVX
The stock price for SCVX (NYSE: SCVX) is $9.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:26:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SCVX.
SCVX’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SCVX.
SCVX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.