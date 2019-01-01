ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Shoe Carnival
(NASDAQ:SCVL)
27.10
0.03[0.11%]
Last update: 9:46AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low27.03 - 27.32
52 Week High/Low23.78 - 46.21
Open / Close27.13 / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.12.3K / 378.6K
Mkt Cap747.6M
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price30.01
Div / Yield0.36/1.33%
Payout Ratio6.17
EPS0.73
Total Float15.6M

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Key Statistics

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
896.4M
Trailing P/E
5.57
Forward P/E
4.89
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.59
Price / Book (mrq)
1.64
Price / EBITDA
3.77
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.38
Earnings Yield
17.95%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.96
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.52
Tangible Book value per share
14.91
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
406M
Total Assets
861.7M
Total Liabilities
406M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.77
Gross Margin
37.28%
Net Margin
6.57%
EBIT Margin
8.91%
EBITDA Margin
10.53%
Operating Margin
8.91%