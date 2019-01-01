ñol

Shoe Carnival
(NASDAQ:SCVL)
27.025
-0.045[-0.17%]
Last update: 9:43AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low27.03 - 27.32
52 Week High/Low23.78 - 46.21
Open / Close27.13 / -
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 27.6M
Vol / Avg.11.6K / 378.6K
Mkt Cap745.5M
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price30.01
Div / Yield0.36/1.33%
Payout Ratio6.17
EPS0.73
Total Float15.6M

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Dividends

Shoe Carnival issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shoe Carnival generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.36

Last Dividend

Apr 4
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shoe Carnival Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shoe Carnival (SCVL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoe Carnival. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Shoe Carnival (SCVL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoe Carnival (SCVL). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Shoe Carnival (SCVL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoe Carnival (SCVL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)?
A

Shoe Carnival has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was $0.09 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.

