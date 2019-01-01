Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sculptor Cap
Sculptor Cap Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sculptor Cap (NYSE: SCU) was reported by Citigroup on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting SCU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sculptor Cap (NYSE: SCU) was provided by Citigroup, and Sculptor Cap maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sculptor Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sculptor Cap was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sculptor Cap (SCU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.50 to $32.00. The current price Sculptor Cap (SCU) is trading at is $11.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
