Scottie Resources
(OTCQB:SCTSF)
0.146
00
Last update: 2:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 221.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 58.2K
Mkt Cap32.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Scottie Resources (OTC:SCTSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Scottie Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Scottie Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Scottie Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Scottie Resources (OTCQB:SCTSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Scottie Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scottie Resources (OTCQB:SCTSF)?
A

There are no earnings for Scottie Resources

Q
What were Scottie Resources’s (OTCQB:SCTSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Scottie Resources

