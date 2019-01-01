QQQ
Schimatic Technologies Inc is a provider of turnkey customer retention solution, including Loyalty, Pre-Paid Stored Value, and Gift Cards. The software solution enables retailers and card issuers to take advantage of click-and-mortar, real-time programs running on their existing cards and point-of-sale (POS) systems, including bar code, magnetic stripe, RFID, or smart cards, laptops, PDAs such as PalmT or WindowsT devices, TV set top boxes, or mobile phones.

Schimatic Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schimatic Technologies (SCTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schimatic Technologies (OTCEM: SCTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Schimatic Technologies's (SCTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schimatic Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Schimatic Technologies (SCTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schimatic Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Schimatic Technologies (SCTN)?

A

The stock price for Schimatic Technologies (OTCEM: SCTN) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:31:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schimatic Technologies (SCTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schimatic Technologies.

Q

When is Schimatic Technologies (OTCEM:SCTN) reporting earnings?

A

Schimatic Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schimatic Technologies (SCTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schimatic Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Schimatic Technologies (SCTN) operate in?

A

Schimatic Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.