Schimatic Technologies Inc is a provider of turnkey customer retention solution, including Loyalty, Pre-Paid Stored Value, and Gift Cards. The software solution enables retailers and card issuers to take advantage of click-and-mortar, real-time programs running on their existing cards and point-of-sale (POS) systems, including bar code, magnetic stripe, RFID, or smart cards, laptops, PDAs such as PalmT or WindowsT devices, TV set top boxes, or mobile phones.